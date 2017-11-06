



Expressing serious concern over the killing of rhinos, former director of Kaziranga National Park, Surajit Dutta said there must be some kind lapses on the part of park management as the poachers could take advantage of the full moon night yesterday. He was also doubtful of the presence of forest guards in nearby anti-poaching camps when the incident took place.

Dutta said one must also verify the functioning of the ‘electronic eye’ system in the area where poachers killed the two rhinos. He added that a functional electronic eye system should have alerted the forest staff in the control room.

A senior forest official said the poachers, who killed another rhino in the same area just 48 hours back, could have managed to stay inside the park and killed both the mother and calf rhinos last night.

It may be mentioned that the nearest forest camp is one kilometre away from the spot.