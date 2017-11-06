Centre keen on formalising coordination system: DGP

R Dutta Choudhury

GUWAHATI, Nov 5 - The Government of India is keen on institutionalizing the system of coordination among police forces of the states of the northeastern region not only to check the activities of the militant groups but also to deal with trans-border crimes. The coordination among police forces of the region’s states has improved considerably and the forces have been sharing real time intelligence to deal with militancy and activities of the criminals.Talking to The Assam Tribune, Director General of Assam Police, Mukesh Sahay said that though the coordination among the police forces of the states of the region improved considerably, there is always scope for improvement and the Centre is also keen on institutionalizing the system of coordination. He said the State police has already presented its views before the Centre in this regard. It may be mentioned that in the last meeting of the heads of the police forces of all the states, the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister had a separate meeting with the DGs of the states of the Northeast to stress the need for better coordination among the police forces. Sahay said the coordination with police forces of the neighbouring states improved considerably and the meetings with the police forces of the region also helped in this regard. He pointed out that the states can improve relations by fully respecting each other’s physical boundaries to deal with common problems, including militancy. Of late, the police forces and Central agencies are regularly sharing inputs not only about activities of the militants but also the movement of interstate criminals. “We have considerably improved coordination with the police forces of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya as the militants are moving through those states to create trouble in Assam,” he added. On the recent problems and extortion bids along the border with Nagaland, the DGP said senior officers have rushed to the affected areas and discussions were held with Nagaland Police. He said it is still not sure whether members of any extremist groups were involved in such incidents or whether common criminals were trying to gain some easy money. He revealed that Nagaland Police has assured full support to Assam to deal with those involved. He said that in the Sonari area, some transporters were demanded money, but the transport movement was not affected after the police forces of both the states launched a joint operation to deal with those involved. However, he said that in some areas in Golaghat district, the task of managing the interstate border was given to neutral forces and the Assam Police cannot act in those areas on its own. But he said that meetings were held with senior officers of the neutral forces to sensitize them about the need for checking extortion bids by miscreants. The DGP further said that efforts are on to increase vigil along the vulnerable stretches of the interstate boundary areas. He said the strength of the border outposts of the Assam Police is being gradually increased and new such outposts may soon be set up in the areas considered vulnerable. As the recruitment process of the Assam Police has already started, the strength of deployment along the interstate border areas will also increase, he added.