The investigating agencies have also stumbled upon direct and indirect links of several new political faces in the scam. Evidences pertaining to several telephonic conversations of candidates close to political personalities have also lent a new angle to the ongoing probe.

However, although the arrest of these 25 officials looks imminent, it is very unlikely that all the accused presently occupying various government posts would be arrested on the same day.

Sources informed that forensic reports have clearly indicated wrongdoing on the part of these APSC candidates based on which they got government jobs and most of these candidates used forged answer scripts.

Those in the hit list of the Dibrugarh police probing the cash-for-job scam also include a few related to influential political personalities. Names of several political leaders had cropped up during investigation from time to time and the same also got reflected in a recent court order.

However, insiders in the home department said it was still not clear whether the seized answer scripts of other streams would be sent for forensic examination or not. Allegations are also rife about the government being ‘selective’ about choosing the stream for forensic examination.

Questions are now being raised why answer scripts of all the streams under the tenure of Rakesh Paul are not being brought under the scanner.

Sources privy to the probe told this reporter that investigation and subsequent questioning of the arrested accused so far made it very clear that Paul and company enjoyed political patronage right from the day of assuming office, although the chances are remote that they would be brought under the investigation radar.