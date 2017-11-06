NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (IANS) :It was a misty Monday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, a weather official said.The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.
"The sky will remain clear during the day with mist in the morning," an official of the India Meteorological Department told IANS.
Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 88 per cent.
Sunday's maximum temperature settled at 31 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.