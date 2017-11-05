The woman, an inhabitant of Balipathar, Bagariguri later filed an FIR at the police station praying for necessary action. The customer also sent an application to the higher authority of the SBI asking for immediate action and to refund her money.

In another case, a man was cheated of Rs 2 lakh by unidentified online fraudsters from his Raha SBI savings account. He lodged a complaint at the Raha police station.

Despite the fact that there has been a rise in the cyber crime at Raha SBI for the last few months, where several customers have become victims of banking fraud, yet the Raha SBI authority, has not taking any interest to make its customers aware of the such fraud cases, customers alleged.

When asked, how a person apart from a banker, come to know about one’s CVV number, name and address, the expiry date of the card and other confidential details, an SBI Raha branch official, on condition of anonymity, told this correspondent that it is possible only when a card is cloned or when the data is compromised.

According to the official, most of the banks outsource the data entry operation for its card business and that appears to be the crux of all problems.