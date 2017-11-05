Ronghang calls on Governor

DIPHU, Nov 4 - Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Tuliram Ronghang met the newly-appointed Governor Jagadish Mukhi along with his team of executive committee members and felicitated him with Karbi traditional clothes like poho, choi hongthor and Jamborong at the Raj Bhawan, Guwahati on Thursday.Ronghang put forward demands to the Governor regarding various burning issues prevailing in the district that include implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution, which is a long-standing demand of the people of Karbi Anglong and requested him to increase allocation of annual budget of KAAC and facilitate direct funding of the budget from the Central Government.