State professor attends seminar abroad

ANN Service

JAMUGURIHAT, Nov 4 - Girimallika Borah, eldest daughter of Prafulla Borah and Rupali Borah of Barpathar, Dhalaibil, Jamugurihat made Jamuguri proud by attending an international seminar at Cape Town, South Africa as the only participant from Assam along with seven other members from India. She presented a paper on ‘population’ in the seminar held from October 29. A brilliant student, Girimallika has passed her higher secondary examination from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath Chariali, graduated from Miranda House, Delhi and cleared her post graduate in Geography from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She is now working as an associate professor in Bodoland University, Kokrajhar and is pursuing research for a PhD degree in the same university. Such a rare achievement of Girimallika has been hailed by the people of Jamugurihat.