Illegal syndicate still operating near ONGCL headquarters

ANN Service

SIVASAGAR, Nov 4 - At a time when the State Police chief Mukesh Sahay, DGP, claimed that the police would bust all syndicates operating in the State, there is an allegation of a powerful syndicate working in ONGCL Assam Asset headquarters at Sivasagar and Nazira. Veracity of such an allegation was confirmed once again on October 2 when four local women went to the ONGCL office at BG Road to submit tenders for a construction work on behalf of a registered contractor. The women were obstructed by unidentified youths in presence of the CISF and Assam Police personnel posted there. A noisy situation was created when members of All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) came to the aid of the harassed women. The miscreants, who have been deputed permanently near the tender box by their kingpin, allegedly a powerful BJP leader, fled the scene. The AAMSU members raised slogans against the syndicate system and demanded action against the miscreants who always threaten other registered contractors and their employees while dropping tender papers in the box on a regular basis. The women then lodged an FIR in Sivasagar police station. Farid Islam Hazarika, secretary, AAMSU, alleged that the syndicate has understanding with all, even a section of the media in Sivasagar, and demanded that strong action should be taken against it by the government, which had declared a war against the syndicate system immediately after assuming power.