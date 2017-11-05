Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi has accused the ruling BJP of lacking sincerity with regard to the NRC updation process and added that the Congress party wants an ‘error-free’ NRC.Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Gogoi said that some organisations are trying to mislead the people by casting aspersions regarding the Congress’ commitment to the NRC update process.
He said that it was the Congress party which first took the initiative to update the NRC during his term as the Chief Minister. “We want an error-free NRC,” said Gogoi.
He said that BJP lacks sincerity and commitment regarding the NRC update. “Why did BJP not attend the meeting with RGI yesterday? What indication does it give?” he said.
Gogoi also added that update of the NRC is linked to the issue of foreigners and that it is not an issue of religion.