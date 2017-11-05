He said that it was the Congress party which first took the initiative to update the NRC during his term as the Chief Minister. “We want an error-free NRC,” said Gogoi.

He said that BJP lacks sincerity and commitment regarding the NRC update. “Why did BJP not attend the meeting with RGI yesterday? What indication does it give?” he said.

Gogoi also added that update of the NRC is linked to the issue of foreigners and that it is not an issue of religion.