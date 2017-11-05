|
Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated in Dhubri
Correspondent
DHUBRI, Nov 4 - The 548th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti was celebrated at Gurudwara Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib here with the active participation of people belonging to all religious groups with fervour and enthusiasm.Although there are only two local Sikh families residing in Dhubri town but the sacred festival of the Sikhs saw no apathy, as devotees belonging to all religious groups from all over the district and also from many parts of the country visited the historic Gurudwara. To mark the occasion, Akhand Path, the non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib was held in the gurdwara since Thursday. Kirtan Durbar, recital of scriptures and hymns in praise of the Guru was also organised throughout the day. Special Bhog was also prepared for the day. Also Guru ka Langar, made especially for the day, was served in the gurdwara to hundreds of devotees.
Kirtans being recited at the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, Dhubri. – Photo: Dhubri Correspondent
While talking to this Correspondent, manager of the gurudwara, Gurbinder Singh said that it is the non-Sikhs who make any event of the Sikhs colourful in this gurudwara. “There are just two local Shikh families here but every Sikh festival is celebrated with enthusiasm because of the active participation of devotees from all religious groups,” said Singh who also added, “Since morning people from all religions are paying their visit to the gurudwara and participating in all the events that have been organised.”