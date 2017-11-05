Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrated in Dhubri

Correspondent



Kirtans being recited at the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, Dhubri. – Photo: Dhubri Correspondent Kirtans being recited at the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib, Dhubri. – Photo: Dhubri Correspondent While talking to this Correspondent, manager of the gurudwara, Gurbinder Singh said that it is the non-Sikhs who make any event of the Sikhs colourful in this gurudwara. “There are just two local Shikh families here but every Sikh festival is celebrated with enthusiasm because of the active participation of devotees from all religious groups,” said Singh who also added, “Since morning people from all religions are paying their visit to the gurudwara and participating in all the events that have been organised.”