

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating the 84th Nalbari Raas festival, on Friday night. – Photo : Nalbari Correspondent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurating the 84th Nalbari Raas festival, on Friday night. – Photo : Nalbari Correspondent

“We want a change in the society by uprooting corruption and the people should join their hands to achieve this goal,” he said. He further said that Nalbari Raas festival is a role model for peace and communal harmony in the State. To attract domestic and foreign tourists to this festival, the government will take steps to make it a spot of tourist attraction, Sonowal said. He assured that the government will extend all possible financial help to complete the guest house under construction at the Harimandir premises.

The inaugural meeting presided over by Ashok Sarma, president of Raas celebration committee was addressed, among others, by Ramen Deka, MP of Mangaldai constituency; Basistha Dev Sarma, Burha Satradhikar of Barpeta Satra; Jayanta Malla Baruah, chairman of Tourism department and Sanjeeb Narayan, proprietor of Prag News channel.

The souvenir published on the occasion was released by Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, chief adviser to the AASU. Earlier, the guests were brought to the Harimandir premises in a cultural procession.

On the occasion of Raas festival, the celebration committee displayed 586 clay models depicting the eventful life of Lord Krishna at around 64 temporary stalls. A festive atmosphere has gripped the entire Nalbari town. Fifteen large gates with electric decorations have been put up at various roads to greet the visitors to the festival.