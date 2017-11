Udit Gogoi wins doubles title



GUWAHATI, Nov 4: Udit Gogoi of Assam lifted the boys U-14 doubles crown in the AITA National Tennis Tournament held at Aurangabad today. In the final, Udit partnering with Aman Dahiya of Haryana defeated Yash Raj Dalvi of Maharashtra and Vishesh Jani Patel of Gujarat in straight sets 6-2, 6-2.However, in the boys U-14 singles final Udit went down against Krishan Hooda of Haryana 6-1, 7-5, stated an All Assam Tennis Association press release.