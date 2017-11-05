Sunrise club champs

Correspondent.

JAGIROAD, Nov 4 - Nagaon Sunrise Club lifted the Niladhar Deuri and Bogiram Bordoloi Memorial Trophy. In the final played at the Bangthaigaon playground under Mayong Circle today, Nagaon Sunrise Club defeated Nagaon Town Club 6-5 via tie-breaker. The action packed encounter was locked 1-1 during regulation time. Anil Pator of Sunrise broke the deadlock in the 45th minute of the second half while Umesh Deuri of Nagaon Town Club equalised in the next minute. In tie-breaker, Mridul Deuri, Anil Pator, Rakesh Bordoloi, Nabajyoti Bordoloi and Binod Bordoloi scored for Sunrise while Santanu Deka, Bhaskar Pator, Rupjyoti Senapati and Mithu Deka found the back of the net for Town Club. Anil Pator of Sunrise walked away with the best player of the final award while Nagaon Town Club’s Santanu Deka was the highest goal scorer of the tournament. Town Club’s Madhab Bordoloi was adjudged the best goalkeeper.