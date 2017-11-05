Kolkata, Delhi veterans enter semifinals

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - Kolkata veterans along with Delhi made it to the semifinals of the All India Veterans Football Championship, organised by the United Brothers Club.The Kolkata team won all the three group league matches against Kokrajhar, Maharana and Imphal while Delhi won 2 and drew one in their group to ensure qualification. Results: Shillong bt Duliajan 1-0, Kolkata bt Maharana 6-0, Narengi bt Bhutan 7-0, Duliajan drew 1-1 vs UBC, Imphal bt Maharana 3-0. Exhibition match: DGP XI led by DGP Mukesh Sahai edged past Media XI 1-0 in a well contested exhibition match which was played before the match between Imphal and Maharana AC encounter at the Judges’ Field here this evening. Some former noted players like Ratan Singh (Manipur), Jewel Bey, Malang Ao, Baloram Chowdang were seen in action for the DGP team.