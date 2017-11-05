|
NE tennis meet concludes
GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - The maiden edition of the North East Tennis Championship in memory of Ranjit Dutta and organised by the Racquets and Balls Tennis Association came to an end at the SAI complex here last evening.Final results: (U-10, mixed) Antariksh Tamuly bt Ved Aditya Kalita 4-0, 4-2; (U-12, boys) Jigyashman Hazarika bt Harshad Bora 6-0, 6-1; (U-12, girls) Namrata Das bt Megha Bharadwaj 4-0, 5-3; (U-14, boys) Tusar Paul bt Mannan Nath 7-5, 6-1; (U-14, girls) Justin Buragohain bt Harshita Bora 3-6, 6-2, 7-6; (Open mixed) Kaushik Bora/Nazia Ahmed bt Angshuman Dutta/Annie Thausen 6-3, 6-4; (Veterans, above 40) A Hakim/Amit bt Rajib/ Binod 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Prize winners and officials of the North East Tennis Championship in memory of Ranjit Dutta pose for a photograph at the SAI Complex in Guwahati.