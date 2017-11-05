

“Ground staff (skipper) Mr Ajeetesh behaved very badly and rudely with me. When the air hostess Ms Ashima tried to advice him to behave properly with the passenger (me), but to my surprise he behaved very rudely with her. If these type of people work for a reputed airline like Indigo they will spoil their reputation,” Sindhu wrote on her twitter handle.

The champion shuttler tweeted, “Sorry to say.. I had a very bad experience?? When I was flying by 6E 608 flight to Bombay on 4th nov the ground staff by name Mr Ajeetesh.”

The airline issued a prompt response and backed its employee for “keeping calm”, saying that the staff was only doing his job.

“Ms PV Sindhu boarded flight 6E 608 Hyderabad-Mumbai last carrying oversized baggage which was not fitting into the overhead bin. Ms Sindhu was informed that it will be moved to cargo hold of the aircraft. This is the same policy we follow for all customers,” the airline said in a statement.

The ground staff apparently objected to her carrying her kit-bag which had her racquets inside it. She normally carries them as hand luggage. It was learnt that the staffer told her to get rid of her kit-bag very rudely.

But the airline stated, “Oversized baggage inside the cabin inconveniences other customers and can also be a safety hazard if it cannot be secured properly in the cabin. During the entire conversation, the member of the IndiGo ground operations remained calm. – PTI