Top-order blows pegged India back with both the openers – Shikhar Dhawan (1) and Rohit Sharma (5) – sent back by paceman Trent Boult (4/34).

Although captain Virat Kohli kept India’s hopes alive with a typically aggressive innings of 65, studded with a six and eight fours, the home team’s asking rate kept climbing steeply and in the end they fell well short. The hosts ended at 156 for seven.

The third and final match of the series will be played on November 7 at Thiruvananthapuram. India started the run-chase in disastrous fashion by losing in-form openers, Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, in the second over to Boult.

With captain Virat Kohli, seen in superb touch again, Young Turk Shreyas Iyer stitched together a partnership of 54 runs, but then lost his wicket to a slog-sweep off centurion Munro who ran yards to his right to complete a good catch. At the halfway stage, India were 71 for 4, requiring 126 more to win the game and take a winning 2-0 lead in the series.

The Indian skipper reached his 18th half century in 32 balls. At the end of the 15th over, the home side required 85 in 30 balls, a tall order.

And it proved to be so as Kohli stepped out to Santner for a mighty heave and edged to the New Zealand keeper and India’s task became even more difficult at 123 for 5 with 21 balls remaining.

Dhoni’s was the seventh wicket to fall in the last over after the fall of Axar Patel two overs earlier. – PTI

SCORECARD

New Zealand

Guptill c Pandya b Chahal 45

Munro not out 109

Williamson c Sharma b Siraj 12

TC Bruce not out 18

Extras: (lb 2, w 10) 12

Total: (20 overs) 196/2

Fall of wickets: 1-105, 2-140

Bowling:

B Kumar 4-0-29-0

Mohammed Siraj 4-0-53-1

JJ Bumrah 4-0-23-0

YS Chahal 4-0-36-1

AR Patel 3-0-39-0

HH Pandya 1-0-14-0 India

R Sharma c Phillips b Boult 5

S Dhawan b Boult 1

Iyer c and b Munro 23

V Kohli c Phillips b Santner 65

H Pandya b Sodhi 1

MS Dhoni c Santner b Boult 49

A Patel c Williamson b Boult 5

B Kumar not out 2

J Bumrah not out 1

Extras: (B-2, LB-1, WD-1) 4

Total (20 overs) 156/7

Fall of Wickets: 1-6 , 2-11, 3-65, 4-67, 5-123, 6-130, 7-154.

Bowling:

AMilne 4-0-30-0

Trent Boult 4-0-34-4

C de Grandhomme 1-0-10-0

M Santner 4-0-31-1

Ish Sodhi 4-0-25-1

Colin Munro 3-0-23-1