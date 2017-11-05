Correspondent
TURA, Nov 4 - Students of North East Hill University (NEHU) Tura Campus on Friday took to slogan shouting demanding suspension of Prof SC Srivastava, HoD of Rural Development and Agricultural Production (RDAP) who had allegedly sent lewd messages to at least four students. However, only one student has come forward with a complaint.The series of messages to the victim had caused her grievous mental agony following which she lodged a complaint to Pro VC of Tura demanding action against the guilty Professor.
The matter was later forwarded to VC of NEHU who asked the Women’s Cell of NEHU for action. However, despite a month having passed there was no action taken by NEHU authorities.
Students came out in huge numbers to seek justice for the victim.
Meanwhile, the Pro VC held a meeting with the students and NGOs concerned on the matter and assured them that representatives of the Woman’s Cell will be visiting Tura campus by Tuesday to investigate.
NEHU sources stated that Srivastava has been removed from RDAP.