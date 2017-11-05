The matter was later forwarded to VC of NEHU who asked the Women’s Cell of NEHU for action. However, despite a month having passed there was no action taken by NEHU authorities.

Students came out in huge numbers to seek justice for the victim.

Meanwhile, the Pro VC held a meeting with the students and NGOs concerned on the matter and assured them that representatives of the Woman’s Cell will be visiting Tura campus by Tuesday to investigate.

NEHU sources stated that Srivastava has been removed from RDAP.