‘Art of Living’ programme

GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - “Teachers are the only medium to reach the heart and mind of the students and ‘Art of Living’ has the potential to contribute in this direction by helping teachers learn how to release stress and improve the energy level for educational excellence.” This was stated by Prof Dileep Malkhede, Advisor, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi while launching a 14-day national-level Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on ‘Art of Living’ at University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), Byrnihat. Expert faculties from AICTE-approved NGO ‘Art of Living’ will conduct the programme.