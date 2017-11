Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings

Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Nov 4 - Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu today conveyed their warm greetings to the people of the State on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti.In his message, the Governor said that Guru Nanakji, the founder of Sikh Sangat showed all the path of spiritualism, justice and humanism. “Let’s celebrate the day with great fervour and collective spirit”, said Khandu in a message.