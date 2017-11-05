|
PRISM turns a political party to contest Mizo Assembly poll
AIZAWL, Nov 4 - Aizawl-based People’s Right to Information and Development Implementation Society of Mizoram (PRISM) was officially converted into a political party here today.PRISM president Vanlalruata said that the organisation, after being converted to a political party was rechristened as ‘People’s Representation for Identity and Status of Mizoram’ and retained the abbreviated form of PRISM. Vanlalruata said that the main objective of PRISM was to change political system in Mizoram and root out corruption while ensuring efficient governance.
“We have to have political power to change the system and root out corruption,” he said, justifying their decision to convert PRISM to a political party.
He added that PRISM would contest the coming elections to the 40-member State Assembly in 2018. – PTI