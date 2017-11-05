Anti-demonetisation Day on Nov 8

Newmai News

IMPHAL, Nov 4 - Left parties in Manipur will observe November 8 as ‘Anti-demonetisation Day’. On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. CPI Manipur State unit deputy secretary L Sontinkumar alleged that the demonetisation instead of controlling black money has given immense burdens to the general public. He said on the day the opposition parties will organise mass rallies in Imphal against the demonetisation.