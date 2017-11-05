

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calling on Arunachal Governor Dr BD Mishra (retd) at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Saturday.

The Governor emphasised that the proposed frontier road project must be expedited as it will boost the economy of the State, particularly in the border areas, in addition to strengthening the surveillance of the national borders.

He also stressed on more recruitment rallies in the State to facilitate the youth of Arunachal Pradesh to join Indian Army.

The Defence Minister assured to look into the issues raised by the Governor and explore ways to address the same at the earliest.

During the meeting, she presented National Savings Certificates (NSCs) to two meritorious students from the weaker economic strata of the society. The Union Minister also attended a traditional cultural presentation at Raj Bhavan.

PTI adds: Sitharaman today stressed on prioritising peace and called it the stepping stone for development.

Sitharaman, who was inaugurating the second edition of Buddha Mahotsava at Bomdila in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, said it was necessary to prioritise peace for development and the Centre would definitely respond to any need of the State and its borders.

“We (the Centre) are with the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” Sitharaman, who was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, said.

The people of the State are the “real sentinels” for guarding the frontiers and securing the borders of the country, she said and appreciated them for living harmoniously with nature.

Rijiju called upon the people of the district to work for development and said he would be happy to help.

Seetharaman later in the day flew to Itanagar and held meetings with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd).

She is scheduled to visit Kibithu in remote Anjaw district bordering China tomorrow to meet the troops guarding the frontier, a Defence spokesman said. – PTI