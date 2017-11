Tribute to Bhupenda

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - Two hundred advocates in full dress code will be singing Manuhe Manuhar Baabe as a tribute to iconic singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his death anniversary tomorrow on the CJM Court campus here. The tribute programme is being organised by the Lawyers’ Association Guwahati (LAG) in memory of the Bard of the Brahmaputra, said LAG president Sailen Das.