NSUI protest

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - Members of the Gauhati University unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) today staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of the University to register their protest against abnormal hike in the prices of cooking gas. Addressing the demonstrators, NSUI GU unit president Manabjyoti Kalita demanded supply of subsidised cooking gas to the University hostel kitchens.Ex-president of GU NSUI unit Isfaqul Haque flayed the governments at the Centre and in the State for failing to check the abnormal rise in prices of essential items.