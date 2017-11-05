More than 100 students from various schools and colleges attended the workshops.

The workshops were hosted by the GPlus Guwahati Theatre Festival and the Brahmaputra Foundation and supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The participants learnt techniques of communication through acting and dramatics from the theatre practitioners. The workshops focused on the voice and movement techniques with specific learning goals that were demonstrated by the experts.

“It was a wonderful experience holding workshops in Guwahati. The students were very interactive and showed keen interest in learning the nuances of acting,” said Padamsee.

“We look at leveraging such profound talent pool that we are able to attract from all over the country to engage and impart skills to our young friends in the city. While patrons come and enjoy the performances every day, these learning experiences through workshops would remain in the young minds for a long time to come,” said Sunit Jain, festival chairman.