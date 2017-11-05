Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - In order to forge partnerships between law enforcement, health and civil society organisations in the context of HIV/AIDS, a daylong workshop was held here on Friday.Project Director of the Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) Varnali Deka, said, “After the launch of HIV intervention for women living in correction homes of the State yesterday (Thursday), today is another great day for ASACS as we are signing an MoU with prison headquarters under home department, Govt of Assam, which would further enhance HIV interventions in prisons across Assam. As HIV is not only a health issue, it requires inputs and support from all departments.” The MoU was signed between ASACS and prison headquarters.
Director General of NACO Sanjeeva Kumar said, “NACO has a tough task to deal with the marginalised group whose problems are related with their behaviour. If HIV is considered as a health-related issue, only half of the problem is addressed. Therefore, we have to take every department on board.”
State DGP Mukesh Sahay in his address said, “Though HIV prevalence in Assam is low, there is no room for complacency. There must be a sustained effort and sensitisation must be done continuously at all levels.”
IG of Prisons Ranjan Sarma said, “Jails are reform houses and so the inmates of the jails can be reformed only when civil society and other organisations come forward so that when they are released, they can become respectable members of the society.”
Dr Bitra George, Country Director, FHI 360 said HIV/AIDS must be fought with a multi-sectoral approach.