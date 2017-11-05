Director General of NACO Sanjeeva Kumar said, “NACO has a tough task to deal with the marginalised group whose problems are related with their behaviour. If HIV is considered as a health-related issue, only half of the problem is addressed. Therefore, we have to take every department on board.”

State DGP Mukesh Sahay in his address said, “Though HIV prevalence in Assam is low, there is no room for complacency. There must be a sustained effort and sensitisation must be done continuously at all levels.”

IG of Prisons Ranjan Sarma said, “Jails are reform houses and so the inmates of the jails can be reformed only when civil society and other organisations come forward so that when they are released, they can become respectable members of the society.”

Dr Bitra George, Country Director, FHI 360 said HIV/AIDS must be fought with a multi-sectoral approach.