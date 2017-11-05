Stating that Guru Nanak travelled thirty thousand kilometres to propagate the Sikhism and set the tone for a disciplined life, the Chief Minister highlighted the virtues of the Sikh religion, such as discipline, punctuality, courage, which continue to inspire generations of people world over.

Sonowal also appealed to the people to strengthen unity and brotherhood, and work with honesty and integrity for the development of Assam.

He also offered prayer at the Gurudwara for peace and progress of the State.