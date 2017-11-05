Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today urged upon the people of the State to follow the ideals of the great religious leaders who set the foundations of a value-based society. While taking part in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebration at the Guru Nanak National High School in the city, Sonowal underlined the teachings of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak, and called upon the people to emulate his teachings to establish an ideal society.
Stating that Guru Nanak travelled thirty thousand kilometres to propagate the Sikhism and set the tone for a disciplined life, the Chief Minister highlighted the virtues of the Sikh religion, such as discipline, punctuality, courage, which continue to inspire generations of people world over.
Sonowal also appealed to the people to strengthen unity and brotherhood, and work with honesty and integrity for the development of Assam.
He also offered prayer at the Gurudwara for peace and progress of the State.