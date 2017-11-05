In the meeting, the Chief Minister mentioned that it had been 20 years of negotiations and with the State scheduled to have Assembly polls early next year, it is important that settlement of the Naga political issue is initiated before the elections.

Rio said with the commitment and leadership of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, the final settlement does not seem to be very far and said it will be in the interest of all if the settlement is done before Christmas.

The Union Home Minister appreciated the initiative of the Chief Minister and his colleagues for highlighting the need for an early solution and hoped that settlement of Naga political issue will be done soon, informed a CMO press release.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister along with his colleagues had a meeting with RN Ravi, the interlocutor for Naga talks, at Nagaland House, New Delhi.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister requested Ravi to ensure that settlement of Naga political issue is done before elections. He also appreciated the efforts made by the Interlocutor towards an inclusive solution that is both honourable and acceptable.

Ravi explained that they are very near to a final solution and it is essential that all parties are involved in the final negotiations to ensure a peaceful and long lasting solution. He also mentioned that most of the substantial issues have been resolved and only symbolic issues need final resolution.