DAE, according to Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, has communicated with the State Government that if the hydel power project is developed then it would submerge the uranium deposit.

There have been several attempts in the past to start uranium mining in the State. India’s nuclear energy needs largely depend on locally available uranium, which is found throughout the country.

Although India is trying hard to get into the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group to enable it to import uranium from countries like Australia, Canada and others, but entry into the elite group has been stalled by China.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Government has written to Centre that it is not interested in uranium mining anywhere in the State as there is strong opposition towards such mining.

Sangma said that under the present circumstances referring to the uranium deposit in Kynshi basin makes no sense as such mining would not be allowed.

Moreover, the uranium ore is not going anywhere even if the project is developed, Sangma said. “If the project is developed, the deposits will still remain there,” Sangma reasoned after a review meeting of the Empowered Committee on Power.

He also informed that several years back when the project was conceptualised, the Uranium Corporation of India Limited gave its clearance and since then substantial investment has gone into the project.