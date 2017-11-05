Assam varsity signs MoU with Shizouka University of Japan

Staff Correspondent

SILCHAR, Nov 4 - In a move towards augmenting collaborative research, School of Life Sciences, Assam University, Silchar recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on academic cooperation with the Faculty of Agriculture, Shizouka University of Japan. The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor of Assam University, Silchar, Prof Dilip Chandra Nath and President of Shizouka University, Prof Kiyoshi Ishii. Expressing happiness over the fruitful pursuit, Prof Dilip Chandra Nath said, “The door is open and this venture would develop the ongoing collaborative research work between both institutes.” Meanwhile, sources at the varsity claimed that the agreement has reconfirmed the long-standing friendship between the two institutions whose academic collaboration has been developing over the years, particularly between the laboratories of Prof Sanjib Kumar Panda, Head, Department of Life Science and Bioinformatics of Assam University, Silchar and Prof Akio Morita from Faculty of Agriculture of Shizouka University.