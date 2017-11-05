



“The Joint Training Node comprises best in class training facilities, including upcoming obstacle training course, jungle lane shooting range and world class infrastructure comprising fully computerized and network-enabled Computer Warfare Centre besides top of the line accommodation facilities for foreign armies,” defence spokesman Lt Col Suneet Newton said.

The project was envisaged in Umroi keeping its proximity to Guwahati and Umroi airports and was completed in a record time of one year from scratch to being made operationally compliant for hosting ‘Exercise Milap’ – a multi-nation joint training exercise with the Bangladesh Army being conducted by Red Horn Division of Gajraj Corps.

The Indian Army has other joint training centres in Belgaum, Vairengte, Bakloh, etc., but Umroi is Eastern Command’s first of its kind independent and fully integrated Joint Training Node for foreign armies.

The joint training node is ready to host a 15-member team of the Bangladesh Army for the first ever joint exercise and exercises with Myanmar and Chinese armies are planned in later part of next year, the spokesman said.

The exercise with Bangladesh army will begin on November 6 and continue till November 11. A part of the exercise will also be held in Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) in Vairengte, Mizoram.

The dates for the exercises with Myanmar and Chinese armies are not yet decided.

“All infrastructure is eco-friendly and confirms to the highest standards maintaining the fragile ecosystem of Umroi Cantonment. This Joint Training Node will pave away for projecting the states of Meghalaya and Assam on the world map of foreign armies and adds an another feather in the cap of the Indian Army,” he added.