Sixth death anniversary of Bhupenda today
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 4 - The sixth death anniversary of music maestro Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be observed across the State tomorrow by various organisations. To mark the occasion, 10,000 earthen lamps will be lighted on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri by the people under the aegis of the All Assam Students Union tomorrow evening.
Earlier in the morning, a memorial function will be organised by the AASU in front of Dr Hazarika’s statue at Dighalipukhuripar.
The Lawyers Association, Guwahati will also observe the day with a day-long programme.