Giving details of the steps that will minimise the chances of mistakes, Hajela said as the first step of updating the NRC, the legacy data that includes the NRC of 1951 and voters’ lists up to 1971 were digitised. All the applicants have to use those documents as the legacy data and as those documents were digitised, there is no chance of forgery. Anyone trying to submit forged NRC or voters’ lists will be caught immediately as it is quite easy to check the digitised NRC and voters’ lists, he added.

The second major system change is that the entire system is IT-based, which is not the case in preparation of the electoral rolls. This made the process of verification much easier. Hajela pointed out that as all the documents submitted by the applicants are scanned and fed into computers, making it is easier for the verifying officers to verify the documents thoroughly. Moreover, the supervising officers can also verify the documents submitted by any person. The documents submitted by the applicants as per lists A and B are fed into computers in a well structured manner and any officer can verify those without any trouble.

Hajela said the third major difference between the NRC and the electoral rolls is the back-end verification of the documents submitted by the applicants. All the documents were sent to the issuing authorities for proper verification. He said a number of forged documents were detected in the process. However, he refused to divulge the number of forged documents detected so far and said it would not be proper to do so till the process of verification is completed. He said the legal validity of all the documents is also being scrutinised and it was found that some documents like marriage

certificates were not issued by persons who are not legally authorised to do so. Another major difference is that the family tree of every person is thoroughly verified and Hajela expressed the hope that all these measures would bring in much higher accuracy in the NRC.

The State NRC coordinator further said that as the Supreme Court is monitoring the preparation of the NRC, every step is under close supervision of the apex court, which would also be of great help to bring out a correct citizenship document.

Hajela admitted that there were instances where names of persons declared as foreigners by the Tribunals were found in the electoral rolls and there is no guarantee that the suspected foreigners did not manage to get their names included in the same. This happens because the watertight system introduced for updating the NRC is not used in preparation of the electoral rolls, he added.