|
76th Baram Baba mela begins in Silcoorie
Staff Correspondent
SILCHAR, Nov 3 - The 76th Baram Baba mela, the annual festival in one of the holy temples of Barak Valley located along the tea garden areas of Silcoorie, around 12 kms from Silchar began with much joy and religious fervour on Friday.PWD Minister Parimal Suklabaidya inaugurated the festival in the presence of Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar and other dignitaries.
Over the years, the festival has witnessed a large turnout of devotees and monks from different parts of Barak Valley and across the country.
Speaking on the occasion, Suklabaidya recollected the glory wrapped around the festival and said “the festival is a great moment of joy for the people who come from different parts of the country.” Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar also spoke on the occasion.