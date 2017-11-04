BJP workers urged to work hard for win

ANN Service

KALIABOR, Nov 3 - In a special organisational meet of the office-bearers and workers of Kaliabor Parliamentary seat from three districts– Golaghat, Nagaon and Jorhat held recently, at Jakhalabandha under Kaliabor constituency, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Central Law and Information Technology Minister and BJP incharge of the State said that the Congress is a party which favours corruption. He also said that the BJP is the only powerful party in India at present. He appealed to the party workers to work hard in those areas also where there is no BJP MP or MLA so that the party may win those seats. Ranjit Dass, the State BJP president also said that everything will depend on organisational work. In the ensuing panchayat elections, the BJP will contest alone, he stated. Diplu Ranjan Sharma, State BJP secretary explained the objective of the meeting while Anil Saikia, district president gave the welcome address. Mrinal Saikia, MLA Khumtai, State general secretary, Phanindra Nath Sharma, ex-MLA Sushila Hazarika and others also participated in the meeting.