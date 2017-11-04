Addressing the gathering, veteran CPI leader and former MLA of Morigaon, Munin Mahanta vehemently criticised the economic policy pursued by the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre. Coming down heavily on the reforms process initiated by the Central Government, Mahanta said that the Narendra Modi Government has intentionally concealed the real picture of the Indian economy from the common people of the country. The hype and hoopla created by the BJP through the capitalist media of the country is totally false and the Indian economy is in fact proceeding towards its doomsday, Mahanta claimed.

Referring to BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha’s recent remark against the BJP Government’s economic policy as disastrous, Munin Mahanta said that the former Finance Minister has in fact painted a real picture of the Indian economy.

The growth of the Indian economy, as claimed by the BJP Government, was totally false and pro-capitalist. The BJP is only trying to protect the vested interest of the capitalists, Mahanta added. Referring to demonetisation and digitalisation in the country, the veteran Left leader claimed that BJP leaders who had accumulated black money have till date gone scot free while the common people are harassed in the name of demonetisation.