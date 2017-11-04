Draft panchayat rolls for Kamrup(R) dist published

Correspondent

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Nov 3 - As per direction of the State Election Commission, the draft voters rolls of Kamrup (Sadar) subdivision of Kamrup (Rural) district for the panchayat elections were published on Tuesday.These draft voters rolls has been prepared with January 1, 2017 as the base date and published for 19 Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPC), 99 Anchalik panchayat (member) constituencies, 99 gaon panchayat (president) and 990 gaon panchayat member constituencies. The commission has fixed November 10, 2017 as the last date for submission of demand and grievances, November 18 for settlement of demand and grievances and November 28 as the date of the publication of final voters rolls respectively. Similarly, the direction stated that one could apply for include his/her name in the voters rolls through format – A, for cancellation of name from the voters rolls through format – B and correction of name through format – C respectively. Already the commission has sent the copies of the direction to the offices of Election Registration Officers, Block Development Offices and panchayat offices of the area.