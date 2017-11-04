Bharat Ko Jano quiz results



GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - Bharat Vikas Parisad, Assam Prant organised State-level ‘Bharat Ko Jano’ quiz competition on October 29, 2017 at the District Library Auditorium, Dhubri. Teams from different districts of the State participated in the event. Ritu Baran Sarmah, vice-chairman, Assam Electronic Development Corporation (AMTRON) graced the occasion as the chief guest while Tarun Ch Seal, Manager, State Bank of India, Kismat Hasdha Branch, Dhubri was present as the guest of honour. Dr B C Das Purkayastha conducted the quiz as quiz master, a press release stated.In senior group, Don Bosco Senior Secondary School, Guwahati represented by Arman Afif and Kristhi Nayan Nath secured first position. Sainik School, Goalpara and SP English Medium School, Dhubri secured 2nd and 3rd position respectively. In junior group Sainik School, Goalpara represented by Prem Kumar and Anurag Kumar secured the 1st position. Science College, Kokrajhar and Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Silpukhuri secured 2nd and 3rd position respectively.