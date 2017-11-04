Raasleela in Delhi on Nov 5



GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - Basanta-Bobby Production’s Raasleela will be presented in New Delhi on November 5 at the invitation of Sangeet Natak Akademi.It is to be noted that Raasleela has been presented in the city with success and applause since 2009 in an innovative style with participation of different ethnic tribes of Assam in their languages, produced and directed by Basanta Kumar Barua. The traditional ‘Raas bhaona’ of Upper Assam will be presented at the auditorium of Sangeet Natak Akademi with talented old and new artistes with choreography by dance exponent Naren Chandra Barua, stated a press release.