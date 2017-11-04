Pramathesh Barua, the legendary film maker, Prakritish Chandra Barua, the famous elephant expert, Pratima Barua Pandey, famous folk singer, her sister Parbati Barua, the famous elephant expert were born in this famous building. Practically the building was the centre of folk culture and tradition.

It may be mentioned that late Uttam Kumar, the legendary hero of Bengali films came to Matiabag and paid homage to Pramathesh Chandra Barua by touching the soil of the Hawamahal. Dr Bhupen Hazarika and his wife Priyam Hazarika came to the Hawamahal in 1955 and performed musical nites with Pratima Barua Pandey.

However, things has changed now. During the period of AGP rule in 1987, the Government of Assam tried to purchase the Hawamahal and proposed to make it into a place of tourism. But that too was not materialised due to non-co-operation of the heirs of the building. Presently four descendants are occupants of the building. Prof Ganga Sankar Pandey is living in the Hawamahal and is leading a struggle-torn life in absence of his wife Pratima Barua Pandey.

To keep the memory of Pratima Barua Pandey alive her daughter Alaka Pandey Jha, her grand daughters Priyam Sarkar and Punam Barua are practising Goalpariya folk songs and are trying to win the hearts of the music lovers.

The All Assam Students’ Union tried to make the Hawamahal into a place of heritage site but could not. The people of greater Gauripur area urged upon the Government to initiate talks with the owners of the Hawamahal and preserve it without further delay.