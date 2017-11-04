Atal Tinkering Lab inaugurated

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - Delhi Public School, Numaligarh, achieved a landmark with the inauguration of the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), a Government of India initiative of Niti Ayog under Atal Innovation Mission. DPS Numaligarh is the only school amongst other DPS schools of the North-east to be the recipient of the ATL and also the only school in Golaghat district to benefit from Niti Aayog, a press release said. The Atal Tinkering Lab was inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Atul Bora on October 31. Also present on the occasion were P Padmanabhan, Managing Director Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Dr MO Garg ex-Director General CSIR, Dr Karuna Kalita, Prof Mechanical Engineering department, IIT Guwahati, senior officials of NRL and students of nearby schools.