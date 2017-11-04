



The report of the Advisory Board is expected to be out by next Saturday. Akhil Gogoi’s counsel Pranjal Gogoi is hopeful that his client will be released following the report of the Advisory Board. It must be mentioned here that Akhil’s counsel was not allowed to meet Akhil today. Security was beefed up around the jail premises. Hundreds of supporters of Akhil Gogoi who had congregated in front of the jail, were pushed back to some 100-metre distance.

Several police and civil officers like the Deputy Secretary of Home and Political Department Biman Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police of Nagaon Ripul Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kahilipara Jiten Saikia and several others were present with case dairies and other dossiers at the jail premises.

Akhil Gogoi was charged under the National Security Act on September 25. He was arrested for sedition by the Dibrugarh police on September 13. Akhil Gogoi’s hearing was reportedly scheduled in Guwahati, then at Circuit House, Dibrugarh but yesterday the venue was suddenly changed to the jail premises.