



The Chief Minister further underlined the contributions of Darrang district in the cultural and intellectual resurgence of the State and reiterated State Government’s commitment to work for development of the district.

Informing that initiatives are taken up to connect the district through rail route, Sonowal appreciated the role played by local MP Ramen Deka for its realisation. He also mentioned that the matter has also been brought into the notice of the Prime Minister to give a new dimension to connectivity in the district.

Sonowal also expressed State Government’s commitment to ensure industrial growth of Darrang district and pointed out that this place has also been included in the State capital region for leveraging its growth.

Mangaldoi MP Ramen Deka, MLAs Binanda Saikia and Gurujyoti Das, CM’s legal adviser Santanu Bharali, president of Asam Satra Mahasabha Jitendra Kumar Pradhani and host of other dignitaries were present in the inaugural programme.