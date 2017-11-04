



Besides, a seminar on ‘Karimganj Jelar Samajik Prekhhapot: Pratyasa-o-Sambhabana’, will also be held. Papers will be Submitted by Dr Janmajit Roy and Dr Manabendra Dutta Choudhuree as appointed speakers. Besides, the inaugural speech of the seminar will be given by Dr Sukhendu Sekhar Dutta, Rathindra Bhattacharya, Chandrajyoti Bhattacharya and Satu Roy. The seminar will be conducted by Dr Mrinmoy Roy and Habibur Rahaman Choudhuree.

The meeting also informed that at inaugural ceremony, a colourful rally will be brought out in Karimganj town where a beautiful tableau will be presented by some Government departments. The Cultural Unit’s meeting also said that a team of 15 members of a cultural organisation, viz., Spandan of Dhaka, Bangladesh, will also participate in the function. On November 18, an ‘Aarati’ will also be arranged at the Bisarjan Ghat and Kushiara River of Karimganj town, in the evening, official sources said.

Meanwhile, talking to ANN Service, the Karimganj district administration informed that all preparations are going on in full swing for the grand success of the Namami Barak Festival.