Preparations on for Namami Barak festival in Karimganj dist
ANN Service
BADARPUR, Nov 3 - A series of programmes have been fixed for the Namami Barak Festival to be held at Karimganj, on November 18 and 19.This was decided in a cultural unit meet of Namami Barak festival, held at Karimganj, in the presence of distinguished persons and members of the festival reception committee. The meeting decided that various types of articles, literary compositions, essays on different topics, like traditional and cultural heritage, different cultural events, history, arts and crafts, industry and fine arts etc., written by noted writers will be given top priority in the souvenir, viz., Srotoswini, which will be released on the occasion.
Besides, a seminar on ‘Karimganj Jelar Samajik Prekhhapot: Pratyasa-o-Sambhabana’, will also be held. Papers will be Submitted by Dr Janmajit Roy and Dr Manabendra Dutta Choudhuree as appointed speakers. Besides, the inaugural speech of the seminar will be given by Dr Sukhendu Sekhar Dutta, Rathindra Bhattacharya, Chandrajyoti Bhattacharya and Satu Roy. The seminar will be conducted by Dr Mrinmoy Roy and Habibur Rahaman Choudhuree.
The meeting also informed that at inaugural ceremony, a colourful rally will be brought out in Karimganj town where a beautiful tableau will be presented by some Government departments. The Cultural Unit’s meeting also said that a team of 15 members of a cultural organisation, viz., Spandan of Dhaka, Bangladesh, will also participate in the function. On November 18, an ‘Aarati’ will also be arranged at the Bisarjan Ghat and Kushiara River of Karimganj town, in the evening, official sources said.
Meanwhile, talking to ANN Service, the Karimganj district administration informed that all preparations are going on in full swing for the grand success of the Namami Barak Festival.