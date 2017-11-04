Kolkata veterans drub Kokrajhar

Sports Reporter



Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, MLA Utpal Dutta pose for a photograph with players in Guwahati on Friday. Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, MLA Utpal Dutta pose for a photograph with players in Guwahati on Friday. Today, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was the chief guest and he along with MLA Utpal Dutta, president of the Assam Kho Kho Association and senior bureaucrat Rajib Prakash Baruah were introduced to the players of the Kolkata-Kokrajhar match. Mahanta expressed satisfaction over the activities of the UBC and hoped this tournament will be able to help former players stay fit.