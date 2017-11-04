|
Kolkata veterans drub Kokrajhar
Sports Reporter
GUWAHATI, Nov 3 - Riding on a hat-trick by Alok Dey, Kolkata veterans trounced Kokrajhar 3-0 in a group league match of the United Brothers Club (UBC) organised All India Veteran Football Championship at the Judges’ Field here this evening. It was the first hat-trick of the championship.Earlier, in another closely played league match Silchar edged past Shillong 3-2 while Dimapur defeated Bhutan veterans 2-0. Yesterday, Narengi played a goalless draw against Dimapur while in the opening match Kokrajhar drubbed Maharana AC 2-0.
Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, MLA Utpal Dutta pose for a photograph with players in Guwahati on Friday.
Today, former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta was the chief guest and he along with MLA Utpal Dutta, president of the Assam Kho Kho Association and senior bureaucrat Rajib Prakash Baruah were introduced to the players of the Kolkata-Kokrajhar match. Mahanta expressed satisfaction over the activities of the UBC and hoped this tournament will be able to help former players stay fit.