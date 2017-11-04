Vigilance Awareness Week

DIMAPUR, Nov 3 - Nagaland Vigilance Commissioner KT Sukhalu has pointed out that corruption is not a new phenomenon in the Naga society, as both the public and the government are equally responsible for large-scale corruption in the State. But now the fact is that the Naga society can no longer able to withstand the menace of dishonesty, Sukhalu said, while addressing the Vigilance Awareness Week which is being observed by the State Vigilance Commission under the theme “My Vision – Corruption Free India” in Kohima from October 30. “We can’t make Nagaland graft-free only through legislation, but it requires determined effort to achieve the goal,” Sukhalu stated.