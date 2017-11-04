|
More M’laya Mlas show interest in NPP
Staff Correspondent
SHILLONG, Nov 3 - Former Congress leader and a veteran politician and MDC from Nongkrem, Hispreachingson Shylla joined the National People’s Party (NPP) party here recently, days after Remington Pyngrope of the United Democratic Party decided to join the party.“The popularity of NPP is not restricted only in Garo Hills, but it’s also popular in Khasi-Jaintia Hills. NPP is the alternative in the formation of a non-Congress Government in Meghalaya,” Shylla said after joining the party.
Shylla predicted that the NPP would “surely emerge as the single largest party” in the 2018 Assembly elections. “I strongly hope that NPP will ensure a healthy relationship between the Centre and the State Governments,” Shylla said.
Meanwhile, the NPP said the party is not done yet and several other MLAs are yet to join the party.