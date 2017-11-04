|
CBI begins probe into Manipur Cong workers’ case
NEW DELHI, Nov 3 - The CBI has began a probe into the conspiracy hatched to kill certain Congress workers in the run-up to the 2012 Manipur assembly elections, during which one person was shot dead by police, an official said on Friday.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed the First Information Report in the case, saying that on a tip-off on January 14, 2012, Manipur Police laid a trap and killed Thangjam Thoithoi, who along with his aide had planned to kill some active Congress workers in a bomb blast.
Following the shootout, a case was registered at the Wangoi police station in Manipur’s Imphal district.
The CBI took over the case after the Supreme Court on July 14 directed the agency to go through the case records, lodge necessary FIRs and complete the investigation.
The FIR said the alleged attacker’s accomplice escaped after the about seven-minute shootout, adding that a two-wheeler, a Chinese hand grenade, and a 9mm pistol were found near the body. – IANS