Following the shootout, a case was registered at the Wangoi police station in Manipur’s Imphal district.

The CBI took over the case after the Supreme Court on July 14 directed the agency to go through the case records, lodge necessary FIRs and complete the investigation.

The FIR said the alleged attacker’s accomplice escaped after the about seven-minute shootout, adding that a two-wheeler, a Chinese hand grenade, and a 9mm pistol were found near the body. – IANS