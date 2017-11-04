The AAPSU’s demand comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling dated 17th Sept, 2015 that directed the Government of India and State of Arunachal Pradesh to finalize the conferment of citizenship rights on eligible Chakmas and Hajongs residing in Arunachal Pradesh.

No Chakmas and Hajongs can claim themselves to be neither citizens of India nor domicile of the State of Arunachal Pradesh to be enrolled as voter to exercise their franchises, opined the apex students’ organization of the State.

AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai claimed that the Chakmas and Hajongs have been committing numerous crimes against the indigenous people of the State and country as a whole. “There are more than 306 criminal cases registered against Chakmas and Hajongs upto 2011,” he added.