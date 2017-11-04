Correspondent
ITANAGAR, Nov 3 - The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has urged upon the Deputy Commissioners of Chakma and Hajong-inhabited districts of Changlang, Namsai, Lohit and Papum Pare “to refrain from enrolling any illegal migrant in the electoral roll as they are not the citizens of the country and their claims for citizenship is still subjudice in the district”.The AAPSU, which has been spearheading the anti-refugee movement since decades, in a press note here said: “The Chakmas and Hajongs are not the citizens of the country but foreigners who have illegally entered the State without the consent of the indigenous people. To be enrolled as valid voter, one needs to be first the citizen of the country.”
The AAPSU’s demand comes after the Supreme Court’s ruling dated 17th Sept, 2015 that directed the Government of India and State of Arunachal Pradesh to finalize the conferment of citizenship rights on eligible Chakmas and Hajongs residing in Arunachal Pradesh.
No Chakmas and Hajongs can claim themselves to be neither citizens of India nor domicile of the State of Arunachal Pradesh to be enrolled as voter to exercise their franchises, opined the apex students’ organization of the State.
AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai claimed that the Chakmas and Hajongs have been committing numerous crimes against the indigenous people of the State and country as a whole. “There are more than 306 criminal cases registered against Chakmas and Hajongs upto 2011,” he added.